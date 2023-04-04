Mumbai, April 4: Last month, Central government employees under the 7th pay commission received the much-awaited good news when the Narendra Modi-led government increased the DA by 4 per cent. The 4 per cent DA hike took the dearness allowance of government employees from 38 per cent to 42 per cent. Now, government employees are demanding to bring in a new pay commission.

After receiving the much-needed DA hike, Central government employees now want the government to replace the existing 7th pay commission and introduce a new pay commission. According to a report in DNA, the employees' union is preparing a memorandum about the 8th pay commission and the same will be submitted to the government soon. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Raise Fitment Factor Rate? 8th Pay Commission for Government Employees in 2024? Check Latest News Update.

Although several reports suggest that the government could replace the 7th pay commission with a new pay commission, in the past, the Centre has declined to receive any proposals to set up the 8th pay commission. The demand for the 8th pay commission is gaining momentum as the new pay commission would revise the salaries, allowances, and pensions of government employees.

A few reports also claimed that the Central government could introduce the 8th pay commission in 2024 after the Lok Sabha elections and implement it two years later in 2026. However, the decision could only be taken once the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are out.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the implementation of the 8th pay commission would boost the salary of government employees. It must be noted that the Central government introduces a new pay commission every 10 years. The same trend was observed during the implementation of the 5th, 6th, and 7th Pay commissions. 7th Pay Commission to be Replaced by 8th Pay Commission Soon? Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

While the confusion over the introduction of a new pay commission still looms, reports state that the government is not in favour of the 8th pay commission. A report in News 24 stated that the Centre wants to do away with pay commissions and bring in a new system wherein the salary of government employees increases automatically. The new process is likely to be called an 'automatic pay revision system'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).