New Delhi, April 02: The central government employees recently received a good news from the centre as their Dearness Allowance (DA) was hiked by 4% on basis of 7th pay commission. The central employees are all set to get yet another great news regarding the 8th Pay Commission. As per the report in DNAIndia, their salary is most likely to increase further.

On March 24, the central government increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the employees by 4 per cent. As a result, the total dearness allowance of the central employees has increased to 42 per cent from 38 per cent. 7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA Hike, Centre Likely to Revise Fitment Factor; Check Latest News Update Here.

Currently, the central employees are getting their salary and pensioners as per the 7th Pay Commission. However, they have been demanding to set up the 8th Central Pay Commission so that they would get revised salaries, allowances and pensions. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Assam Government Hikes Dearness Allowance by 4% for State Government Employees and Pensioners.

It is important to note that the government has categorically denied any ongoing plans regarding 8th Pay Commission implementation in the Parliament. Reports have suggested that deliberations on 8th Pay Commission might only gather steam after the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

In the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor remained at 2.57 times while the salary increased by 14.29 percent and the minimum salary was 18 thousand. Therefore, if the fitment factor is 3.68 times in the 8th Pay Commission, then the salary will increase by 44.44 percent and the minimum salary is likely to be 26 thousand.

