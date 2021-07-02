New Delhi, July 2: Central government employees, who get salary as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, could be disappointed with delay in restoration of full benefits of dearness allowance. However, there is a piece of good news for them as the Centre has eased rules for claiming Children Education Allowance (CEA). The rules for CEA claim have been released in view of difficulties faced by the central government employees due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Hike Expected in Basic Pay of Central Government Employees Post-DA Restoration, Says Report.

As per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC, central government employees monthly get Rs 2,250 as CEA. They were facing issues in claiming CEA because results or report cards of their children were not provided through email or SMS from schools because of nationwide lockdown during 2020-21 academic year, a report said. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Check Update on DA, DR Payment and Arrears Here.

"This Department has been receiving several references/ queries from Central Government employees stating that in the prevailing pandemic situation, result/report cards were not sent to the parents by the School through SMS/email, and fee is also being deposited online, and the parents are having difficulty in claiming CEA," the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said in an Office Memorandum dated 1st July 2021.

To solve this issue, the Centre has now permitted employees to claim CEA through a self-certification or by submitting printout of e-mail or SMS of result/report card/fee payment, in addition to the prescribed modes of claims.

"The matter has been considered and it has been decided that … the CEA claims may also be considered through a self-certification made from the concerned employees or through printout of e-mail/SMS of result/report card/fee payment, in addition to the prescribed modes of claims only for the academic years ending March, 2020 and March, 2021," the DoPT added.

This relaxation will apply only for the academic years ending in March, 2020 and March, 2021. Already settled CEA claims in favour of central government employees need not be reclaimed or reopened.

