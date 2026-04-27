8th Pay Commission News: FNPO Demands INR 1.12 Lakh Basic Salary for Postman and 3.83 Fitment Factor in Memorandum To Pay Commission

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The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC), advocating for a significant overhaul of the existing salary and allowance structure for postal employees. Filed on April 20, the proposal includes a minimum basic salary of INR 69,000 for entry-level staff and INR 1.12 lakh for postmen and mail guards.

These demands arrive just as the 8th Pay Commission prepares to host its first major round of stakeholder consultations in the national capital from April 28 to April 30. 8th Pay Commission News: Stakeholder Meetings To Begin in Delhi on April 28.

Significant Hikes in Basic Pay and Increments

The FNPO's primary demand centres on a 3.83 fitment factor, which would act as a multiplier to determine new salaries based on 7th CPC levels. Under this proposal, an entry-level Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) employee’s basic pay would rise from the current INR 18,000 to INR 69,000. For postmen (Level 5), the union has proposed a jump from INR 25,500 to INR 1,12,000.

Furthermore, the federation is pushing for an annual increment of 6 per cent, doubling the current 3 per cent rate. The union argues that the longstanding 3 per cent rate has failed to generate meaningful real-income growth, as costs for specialised healthcare, urban housing, and higher education have consistently outpaced existing indexing mechanisms.

Reforms in Allowances and Career Progression

To combat pay stagnation, the FNPO has proposed that every postal employee receive at least five guaranteed promotions during their service under a revised Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme. The memorandum also calls for a major hike in House Rent Allowance (HRA), suggesting up to 40 per cent for X-class cities, compared to the current 27 per cent cap. The union also suggested a unique "real-time" adjustment for HRA, where the allowance percentage would increase by 0.1 per cent–0.2 per cent for every 1 per cent rise in Dearness Allowance (DA).

Gender-Sensitive Policies and Healthcare

In a move toward a more inclusive workplace, the FNPO has formally requested 12 days of menstrual leave annually for women employees, to be granted without the requirement of a medical certificate. Other proposals for female staff include improved Child Care Leave (CCL), the establishment of crèches at workplaces, and gender-sensitive posting policies. The federation also urged the Commission to approve universal cashless CGHS treatment for all employees and pensioners. It recommended expanding CGHS facilities to every district headquarters housing more than 1,000 central government beneficiaries.

Fiscal Decoupling of Pensions

A notable administrative demand in the memorandum is the proposal to delink pension liabilities from the Department of Posts' expenditure. Currently, these liabilities are loaded onto the department's budget, which the FNPO claims creates an "artificial revenue deficit". The union argues that treating pensions as a charge on the Consolidated Fund of India would provide a fairer reflection of the department's operational efficiency. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Will Minimum Pay Reach INR 72,000?

The 8th Pay Commission Timeline

The 8th Central Pay Commission, chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted last year and is expected to impact approximately 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners. While the new pay structure is intended to take effect retroactively from January 1, 2026, the consultation phase - beginning tomorrow in Delhi - is the first step in a process that typically takes 18 to 24 months to finalise and implement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).