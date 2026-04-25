8th Pay Commission Arrears: Will the Government Backdate the DA Merger to 2026?

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The Union Government has approved a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the January–June 2026 period, providing a financial boost to over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners. While such adjustments occur biannually, this announcement carries added weight as it is the first revision since the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure officially ended on December 31, 2025. The move has prompted widespread discussion regarding how DA accumulated during this interim period will be treated once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented.

The 8th Pay Commission Timeline

The 8th Pay Commission, recently established with an 18-month mandate, is projected to submit its findings by mid-2027. Following historical precedents of government review and implementation, a new pay structure is unlikely to become effective before January 2028. 8th Pay Commission: Central Employees Seek INR 50,000-72,000 Minimum Pay, Higher Allowances and OPS Restoration.

During this two-year transition, employees will continue to receive DA hikes based on their current 7th Pay Commission basic salaries. If the current rate of 2 per cent per hike continues, the total DA is expected to reach 66 per cent by the time the new recommendations take effect.

The Critical Role of the 'DA Merger'

Under standard practice, the existing DA percentage is merged with the basic pay when a new commission's recommendations are adopted, resetting the DA to zero. The central debate now focuses on whether the DA accumulated between 2026 and 2028 will be calculated on the old basic pay or if employees will receive arrears based on a recalculated, merged basic pay retroactive to January 1, 2026. Legal and financial experts have identified two potential paths:

Immediate Merger: Merging DA only at the time of implementation in 2028.

Merging DA only at the time of implementation in 2028. Retrospective Merger: Backdating the merger to January 1, 2026, which would result in higher monthly payouts during the transition period.

The 'INR 5,000 Question' of Arrears

The financial difference between these two scenarios is significant. For a Level 1 employee with a basic salary of INR 18,000, a retrospective merger could result in an arrears gap of over INR 5,000. For employees at higher pay levels, this difference would increase proportionally, potentially leading to substantial lump-sum payments upon implementation. Historical data from the 5th, 6th, and 7th Pay Commissions suggests that the government typically calculates arrears based on the revised pay structure from the commission's effective date, rather than the actual date of implementation. 8th Pay Commission Update: Meetings From April 28 in Delhi, INR 72,000 Minimum Salary Claim Sparks Confusion Among Employees.

Impact on Employees and Pensioners

While the 2 per cent hike offers immediate relief, the final decision on transition-period DA rests with the government after the commission submits its report. Established precedents favour a retrospective calculation, but until official orders are issued by the Department of Expenditure, the exact treatment of these funds remains a matter of projection. Central government personnel are advised to follow official updates as the 8th Pay Commission begins its formal review of the national salary framework.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).