New Delhi, January 22: Central government employees and pensioners are keenly awaiting clarity on their revised salaries and pensions following the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. The panel is expected to finalise its recommendations, including the all-important fitment factor, and submit them to the Centre. Once approved by the government, the new pay structure will be implemented for Group A, B, C and D employees, with corresponding revisions in pensions.

The quantum of salary hike under the 8th Pay Commission will largely depend on the fitment factor recommended by the panel. A fitment factor is essentially a multiplier applied to an employee’s existing basic pay to arrive at the revised basic salary. For instance, under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 increased the minimum basic pay from INR 7,440 (under the 6th Pay Commission) to INR 18,000. 8th Pay Commission: Central Employees Unlikely To Receive Salary Hike in 2026 As ICRA Warns of Massive Arrears Burden.

Experts believe the fitment factor will be the single most critical determinant of the salary increase. Payroll and compensation specialists have indicated that the factor could range between 1.9 and 2.5, though the possibility of retaining a 2.57 multiplier, similar to the 7th Pay Commission, cannot be ruled out. Some projections even consider a higher factor of up to 2.86. DA Merger Before 8th Pay Commission? Government Rules Out Interim Relief for Central Employees.

If the fitment factor is fixed at 2.15, entry-level Level 1 employees drawing a basic pay of INR 18,000 could see it rise to INR 38,700, an increase of about INR 20,700. For Level 10 officers, whose current basic pay is INR 56,100, the revised salary could reach INR 1,20,615, marking a hike of INR 64,515. At the top end, Level 18 officers with a basic pay of INR 2,50,000 could see it increase to INR 5,37,500.

A higher fitment factor of 2.57 would result in more substantial gains. Under this scenario, Level 1 basic pay could increase to INR 46,260, Level 10 to around INR 1,44,177, and Level 18 to approximately INR 6,42,500. If the factor is pushed further to 2.86, salaries would rise even more sharply, with Level 1 pay touching INR 51,480 and Level 18 going up to INR 7,15,000.

Ultimately, the final salary and pension revisions will hinge on the fitment factor recommended by the 8th Pay Commission and the Centre’s approval, making it the most closely watched element of the upcoming pay overhaul.

