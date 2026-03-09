New Delhi, March 9: The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has formally invited representations, memoranda, and suggestions from over one crore central government employees and pensioners to shape the next phase of salary and pension revisions. According to a notification on the Commission's newly launched official portal, the window for online submissions opened on March 5 and will remain active until April 30.

This process is a critical step in determining the pay scales, allowances, and retirement benefits for the central workforce and defense personnel. 8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions Demand Higher Fitment Factor, Seek ‘Family Unit’ Expansion From 3 to 5.

Scope of the Review and Eligibility

The Commission is seeking feedback from a wide range of stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive review of the current pay structure. Eligible participants include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel from the All India Services and Defence Forces, and employees of Union Territories.

The invitation also extends to:

Officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department.

Members of regulatory bodies (excluding the RBI) set up under Acts of Parliament.

Staff of the Supreme Court and relevant High Courts.

Pensioners and authorised service associations or unions.

Digital-Only Submission Process

In a shift toward a paperless review process, the Commission has mandated that all proposals be submitted through its official online portal at 8cpc.gov.in. Authorities have explicitly stated that physical paper copies, emails, or PDF attachments sent outside the portal will not be considered. Additionally, a specific 18-point questionnaire is currently live on the MyGov portal, seeking feedback on wages, allowances, and existing rules. While the general memorandum window closes in late April, the deadline for responding to this specific questionnaire is Monday, March 16.

Employee Unions Prepare Detailed Proposals

National employee unions are already mobilising to present their cases for higher fitment factors and allowance revisions. Sivaji Vasireddy, Secretary General of the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO), confirmed that the body is preparing an extensive proposal, which may span up to 300 pages. "The employee body is preparing a proposal and will submit it once the 8th Pay Commission calls us for a formal meeting," Vasireddy stated. These unions typically advocate for adjustments based on inflation, the cost of living, and the "15th Indian Labour Conference" norms for minimum wage.

Terms of Reference and Objectives under 8th CPC

Notified in November 2025, the 8th CPC is tasked with examining and recommending desirable changes to emoluments, including pay, allowances, and non-cash benefits. The Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR) emphasise the need for:

Rationalisation: Streamlining existing pay levels.

Streamlining existing pay levels. Contemporary Requirements: Aligning compensation with modern functional needs.

Aligning compensation with modern functional needs. Specialised Needs: Addressing the unique requirements of various departments and agencies. 8th Pay Commission: Will Government Approve INR 20,000 FMA and 7% Annual Increment?

The Road to Implementation of the 8th Pay Commission

Historically, Central Pay Commissions are set up every ten years to review the compensation of government staff. The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission were implemented in 2016; therefore, the 8th CPC's findings are expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, pending government approval. The Commission is currently operating with a full staff, many of whom have been brought in on a deputation basis to manage the massive influx of data and stakeholder feedback.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (8cpc.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).