New Delhi, April 11: With the formation of the 8th Pay Commission earlier this year, central government employees and pensioners are hoping for long-awaited reforms, particularly in the area of healthcare. While pay commissions are often seen as bodies that recommend salary hikes, their mandate also includes reviewing allowances, facilities, and key employee welfare schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

The CGHS, although comprehensive in theory, suffers from limited geographical coverage and service-related issues. Recognizing this, the last three pay commissions — particularly the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions — recommended introducing a new health insurance scheme for better and more accessible medical care. The 7th Pay Commission even suggested empanelling hospitals under CS(MA) and ECHS to extend cashless treatment to pensioners outside CGHS coverage. 8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor and DA Merger To Result in Significant Salary Hike, Check Latest Update.

Now, with the 8th Pay Commission set to begin its work, expectations are high that it will take decisive steps towards addressing the healthcare gap. Reports indicate that the Ministry of Health is considering replacing CGHS with a new scheme — Central Government Employees and Pensioners Health Insurance Scheme (CGEPHIS) — likely to be implemented through IRDAI-approved insurers. However, no official announcement has been made yet. 8th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Will Get? Check Latest Update.

Employees and pensioners are eagerly watching to see if the 8th Pay Commission will push for this insurance-based model, potentially marking a major shift in healthcare delivery for lakhs of central staff and retirees. Given the urgency and long-standing nature of these issues, it remains to be seen whether the 8th Pay Commission will bring about the much-needed overhaul in employee healthcare benefits.

