Expected Allowances and Basic Pay

Essential allowances like House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Travel Allowance (TA) are also scheduled to be revised in conjunction with the proposed increase in base pay under the 8th Pay Commission. The employee's posting location and the travel requirements of their position will determine these benefits. As a result, depending on their job duties and location, even employees receiving the same base pay may earn varying amounts overall. 8th Pay Commission Delay: Who Will Be Eligible for Arrears If Salary Hike Is Implemented After January 2026?

Expected Salary

A suggested fitment factor of 2.28 has been used to recalculate alaries across different grades. The anticipated changes are broken down as follows:

Grade 2000 (Level 3): The gross salary is INR 74,845, which includes HRA and TA. The revised basic salary is INR 57,456. The estimated net salary after deductions is INR 68,849.

Grade 4200 (Level 6): A gross salary of INR 1,19,798 is anticipated, with basic pay rising to INR 93,708. It is estimated that the net take-home pay will be approximately INR 1,09,977.

Grade 5400 (Level 9): The total gross income increases to INR 1,81,073, and the new basic pay reaches INR 1,40,220. The net salary after deductions is approximately INR 1,66,401.

Grade 6600 (Level 11): With a total gross pay of INR 2,35,920 and an estimated net salary of INR 2,16,825, the basic salary will probably be adjusted to INR 1,84,452.

These estimates provide an indication of how pay structures might change after the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are implemented.