New Delhi, January 29: Talks around the 8th Pay Commission are gathering pace as central government employee unions intensify their demand for what could become the biggest pay revision in decades. At the centre of the debate is the proposed increase in the fitment factor to as high as 3.25, a move that could raise the minimum basic salary from the current INR 18,000 to nearly INR 58,500 if accepted.

Employee organisations argue that the fitment factor fixed under the 7th Pay Commission has lost relevance due to sustained inflation and rising household expenses. Unions have now pushed for a revised, graded fitment formula instead of a uniform multiplier, saying this would correct long-standing pay distortions and ensure fair growth across different employee levels. They maintain that both junior staff and senior officers need meaningful salary adjustments to keep pace with present economic realities. 8th Pay Commission: How Much Arrears Can Central Govt Employees Get?

Apart from the basic pay hike, unions are also demanding a higher annual increment rate of 5 percent, up from the existing standard, to protect real incomes over time. The financial implications of these proposals are significant, especially as pension payouts are also linked to basic pay revisions. 8th Pay Commission: Employee Organisation FNPO Demands Multi-Level Fitment Factor and 5% Annual Increment; Asks Government To Retain 7th CPC Matrix System.

Although the 8th Pay Commission was constituted in January 2025, implementation is not expected immediately. Past pay panels suggest the process could take 18 to 24 months, with consultations and report submissions likely to pick up momentum in early 2026. The government has not yet agreed to any specific fitment factor.

Pressure on the Centre is mounting, with employee bodies announcing a nationwide strike on February 12, 2026. Alongside pay revision, unions are seeking merger of 50 percent Dearness Allowance with basic pay, release of pending DA arrears, changes to the pension system, and faster recruitment. With the strike deadline nearing, attention is firmly on whether interim relief or concessions emerge to ease tensions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

