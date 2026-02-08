Mumbai, February 8: In an era of increasing digital dependency, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has emphasised that an updated mobile number and email ID are the "lifeblood" of Aadhaar-based services. Whether you are accessing DigiLocker, filing taxes, or verifying your Ladki Bahin Yojana status, a linked mobile number is required to receive the necessary One-Time Password (OTP).

As of February 8, UIDAI has introduced a more user-friendly interface on the myAadhaar portal and the revamped mAadhaar app to help residents verify their contact details in under two minutes. How to Change Name on Aadhaar and PAN Card: Step-by-Step Guide, Documents Required.

Why Verification of Contact Details in Aadhaar Card is Critical in 2026

With the recent government push to deactivate over two crore Aadhaar numbers belonging to deceased individuals and the implementation of stricter digital security rules, verifying your linked data is no longer just a convenience - it is a security necessity. If your current mobile number is not linked, you may find yourself locked out of essential banking and subsidy services that now require real-time OTP authentication.

Steps to Verify Your Mobile Number and Email Online

The UIDAI provides a specific tool to confirm if the contact details you think are linked actually match their official records.

Visit the Portal: Navigate to the official myAadhaar website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and select the "Verify Email/Mobile Number" service under the Aadhaar Services tab.

Navigate to the official myAadhaar website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and select the "Verify Email/Mobile Number" service under the Aadhaar Services tab. Enter Aadhaar Details: Provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Input Contact Info: Enter the mobile number or email ID you wish to verify.

Enter the mobile number or email ID you wish to verify. Captcha Verification: Complete the security captcha as displayed on the screen.

Complete the security captcha as displayed on the screen. Check the Outcome: * If the details match, you will see a green checkmark with the message: "The mobile number/email you have entered is already verified with our records".

If they do not match, the system will notify you that the records are inconsistent.

Using the 'New' mAadhaar App

Following the January 28, 2026 update, the mAadhaar app now allows for "Anytime, Anywhere" verification.

Open the App: Log in using your 4-digit biometric PIN or face authentication.

Select "Verify Aadhaar". This feature allows you to see the last three digits of the mobile number currently linked to your profile, which is helpful if you have forgotten which SIM card was used during enrollment.

Email Confirmation: You can similarly trigger a test OTP to your email to ensure it is active and receiving official correspondence.

What if Your Mobile Number is Not Linked With Aadhaar Card?

If the portal indicates that your mobile number is not in the system, UIDAI has simplified the update process for 2026. For the first time, certain residents can now initiate mobile number updates from home using the new app's Face Authentication feature for a nominal fee of INR 50 to INR 75. Aadhaar Biometric Unlock: How To Unlock Aadhaar Biometric Online Using Website, mAadhaar App and SMS; Step-by-Step Guide.

However, if your biometrics (fingerprints or iris) also need updating, or if the digital update fails, you must visit a Permanent Enrolment Centre. You can locate the nearest centre using the "Bhuvan Aadhaar" map tool integrated into the official website.

