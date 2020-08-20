Kejriwal, August 20: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that his party was not clear about contesting polls in Uttarakhand, so they decided to do a survey there. According to an ANI update, he said, "62 percent respondents said we should, so we decided to fight elections in Uttarakhand." Kejriwal highlighted that unemployment, education and health infrastructure problems are main issues in the state.

Kejriwal on Monday asked party leaders across the country to deploy ‘oxi mitras’ in different states, especially rural areas, to set up ‘oxygen testing centres’ to help coronavirus patients get emergency care when required. According to reports, the senior party leaders said that the objective behind the campaign is aimed at expanding AAP’s base across the country. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Provides Financial Assistance of Rs 1 Crore to the Family of Firefighter Late Shri Amit Kumar Balyan.

Here's what Delhi CM said:

The Delhi government on Wednesday informed that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal would interact with traders in the national capital through a webinar scheduled on August 23 to discuss measures to revive the national capital's economy at a time when it is badly hit due to coronavirus.

