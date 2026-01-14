Fact Check: Did ‘Toxic’ Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Delete Her Instagram After Backlash Over Steamy Scene With Yash? Here’s the Truth

The teaser of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups recently sparked heavy online discussion due to a bold scene featuring Brazilian model and actress Beatriz Taufenbach. Soon after, several social media users claimed that Beatriz had deleted her Instagram account following the backlash. Who Is Beatriz Taufenbach? All About Viral ‘Cemetery Girl’ Who Romanced Yash in ‘Toxic’ Teaser.

Beatriz Taufenbach Has NOT Deleted Her Instagram

However, this claim is not true. A closer check reveals that Beatriz Taufenbach’s Instagram account has not been deleted. The profile is currently set to private, which is why users searching for her handle may see a message stating, “Profile isn’t available.” This usually appears when a private account restricts public access or temporarily limits visibility. It is worth noting that we had already mentioned in one of our earlier reports that Beatriz’s Instagram account was private. There has been no official confirmation from the actress about deactivating or deleting her account due to the teaser controversy.

Beatriz Taufenbach Instagram Account - See Post:

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Identity of the Actress Clarified by Geetu Mohandas

Following the teaser’s release, curiosity surged over the identity of the woman featured in the scene. Early reports mistakenly identified her as actor Natalie Burn. However, director Geetu Mohandas later clarified the confusion on Instagram by introducing Beatriz Taufenbach. Sharing her photo, Geetu wrote, “This beauty is my cemetery girl Beatriz Taufenbach.”

Complaints Filed Over Alleged Obscene Content

The teaser has come under official scrutiny after leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Women’s Wing lodged a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC). The party objected to what it described as obscene and explicit visuals and urged authorities to remove the teaser from public platforms. AAP state secretary Usha Mohan stated in the letter, “The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture.” Following the complaint, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking “appropriate action.” Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Faces Obscenity Row As Karnataka Women’s Commission Seeks CBFC Action Over Teaser, AAP Women’s Wing Files Complaint.

Activist Also Approaches CBFC

In a separate move, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli filed a formal complaint with the CBFC, objecting to what he described as “obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes” in the teaser. As of now, the film’s makers have not issued an official response to the complaints. 'Toxic' Teaser: Who Is the Actress With Yash in Intimate Car Scene? Natalie Burn or Beatriz Taufenbach? Director Geetu Mohandas Reveals 'Cemetery Girl' Name! (See Post)

Watch ‘Toxic’ Teaser:

About ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead role. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film remains one of the most anticipated projects, even as the teaser controversy continues to generate debate across social media and industry circles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Beatriz Taufenbach). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Beatriz Taufenbach has reportedly deactivated her Instagram account Conclusion : Claim is not true. A closer check reveals that Beatriz Taufenbach’s Instagram account has not been deleted. The profile is currently set to private. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).