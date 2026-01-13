The teaser of the upcoming Kannada film Toxic, starring Yash, has come under scrutiny after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Women’s Wing filed a formal complaint with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, alleging that the visuals are obscene and culturally insensitive. Following the representation, the Commission has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking appropriate action. 'Toxic' Teaser: Yash Impresses As Intense and Enigmatic Raya, Complete With Action and Intimacy in Geetu Mohandas-Directed Film (Watch Video).

AAP Women’s Wing Raises Objections

The teaser was released on January 8 to mark Yash’s 40th birthday and quickly became one of the most discussed film promos of the season. In its complaint, the AAP Women’s Wing alleged that the teaser contains “obscene and explicit visuals” that adversely affect the social well-being of women and children and undermine Kannada cultural values.

The party urged the Commission to direct the state government to withdraw or cancel the teaser, stating that visual content on public platforms must follow cultural sensitivity and responsibility. Leaders also pointed out that the teaser was released without any age restriction or warning, which they claimed could negatively influence minors and compromise the dignity of women. Speaking after submitting the representation, AAP State Secretary Usha Mohan called for immediate intervention. She urged authorities to direct the state government and police to remove the teaser from social media platforms and also advocated for stricter laws to regulate such content in the future. 'Toxic' Teaser: Who Is the Actress With Yash in Intimate Car Scene? Natalie Burn or Beatriz Taufenbach? Director Geetu Mohandas Reveals 'Cemetery Girl' Name! (See Post)

Women’s Commission Seeks CBFC Review

Acting on the complaint submitted on January 12, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission has written to the CBFC, requesting it to examine the teaser as per established rules. In its communication, the Commission reiterated that the visuals allegedly impact women and children and insult Kannada cultural values. It has asked the CBFC to take suitable action and submit a report detailing the steps taken.

Scene in 'Toxic' Teaser Triggers Online Debate

One of the most talked-about moments in the teaser is a brief scene featuring a woman inside a car alongside Yash. The sequence is shot in a stylised, dark setting and relies on visual suggestion rather than dialogue. The intimate framing of the scene has become the focal point of discussion. Last week, a section of social media users commented that the film was “objectifying women,” directing their criticism toward director Geetu Mohandas. Responding to the online backlash, Mohandas simply posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, “Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc, etc.”. ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’: Yash Unveils Intense First Look As Raya on 40th Birthday, Film Set for March 2026 Worldwide Release (View Post)

RGV All Praise for 'Toxic' Director Geetu Mohandas

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised Geetu Mohandas for doing what no male director has dared to do in Toxic. RGV said on X, “After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can’t believe she shot this.”

RGV on 'Toxic' Teaser - See Tweet:

After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can’t believe she shot this 👇🏻 😳 https://t.co/ZxyxU8Da40 pic.twitter.com/qzFUcv9JIb — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 8, 2026

Watch Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Teaser:

About the Film ‘Toxic’

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features a star-studded cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. The film is among the most anticipated releases of 2026 and is expected to clash at the box office with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. As the controversy unfolds, all eyes are now on the CBFC’s review and the action it may take following the Women’s Commission’s request.

