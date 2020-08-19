New Delhi, August 19: Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family Late Shri Amit Kumar Balyan on Wednesday, a fireman who lost his life in January this year while saving the people after a building collapse in Peeragarhi area of North-West Delhi, and offered them a cheque of Rs 1 crore as financial assistance. Earlier this year, CM Arvind Kejriwal had also said that the Delhi government would provide a job to a family member of the deceased fireman. CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he hopes the financial assistance will be of aid to Amit's family in difficult times. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Delinking of Hotels From Hospitals As COVID-19 Situation Improves.

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today, "Amit Kumar, who worked in Delhi Fire Service, lost his life while saving the lives of people bravely. Delhi salutes his sacrifice. Met with his family today and provided them with the assistance of Rs 1 crore. I hope that the family will get some help with this amount."

Balyan, a resident of Meet Nagar, was posted in the Kirti Nagar fire station. He had joined the Delhi Fire Service as a fire operator after completing his training in June 2019. Being rescued after six hours of being stuck in the debris after a portion of the building collapsed while he was in his line of duty, Amit Kumar was taken to Balaji Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Expressing remorse on the incident earlier this year, Shri Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted, "Amit Balyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi govt will provide his family with Rs 1 crore as financial assistance. It's the least we can do as a society."