The country is facing a critical shortage of oxygen amid a devastating surge in Covid-19 infections. As India battles, a severe second wave of coronavirus pandemic, so to help hospitals and families of individuals affected by COVID-19, Mr. Sitaram Poswal, Founder of PG foundation, on Saturday announced he has contributed a sum of amount to help the government a bit amid a shortage of oxygen.

In Rajasthan, the coronavirus has gained momentum, rising cases are causing fear among the people, and lack of oxygen has become the biggest challenge for the hospitals and patients. In the hour of crisis, Mr. Poswal came forward and announced the grant of 11 lakhs. Poswal- “It has enabled me to do as much help as I can in this hour of crisis. Whenever it is necessary, I will not lag in playing a cooperative role.”

He likewise urged people to wear masks even when doing daily chores, follow social distancing while doing business activities, be self-aware, wash hands from time to time, and follow precautions to avoid corona, and Provide necessary support to spread awareness to the masses. He further stated, "We must help our people. I will continue to work during this difficult time and am determined to make sure that I do every possible thing to support the critical fight against this pandemic."

Besides, In the past, he donated 25 lakh 51 thousand Rupees for Ram Mandir’s construction In Ayodhya.