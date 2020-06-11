Model and Actress Anam Khan Who has Recently been Seen In A Video with famous Big Boss fame Swami Om and Video Soon Got Viral With Millions Of Views On Social Platforms. She Is 23 Years Old From Muradabad UP And she completed her Studies from Same city. It was Her Dream to be famous And Work in the industry soon after her studies She started Working For Her dreams And Shifted To Mumbai With Her Dream Of Being A Celebrity. She Basically Lives In Mumbai But Keep Travelling To Delhi for works. Now soon she will also be seen with Famous Haryanvi Singer Tanu Kharkhoda and Rao Dee In their Music Video And Many Other haryanvi singers.

After getting Songs And Some Fame she is Also been Approached for a Bollywood Movie Whose details will be revealed by her soon. She have also given Audition for Big Boss this year and She is really keen to participate in it. In an interview she said that her idol is Sunny Leone. She had launched an App named Anam khan Where she shares her content on the daily basis and sooner She will be launching a website as well.