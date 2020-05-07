Agra Central Jail Inmate Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 14 Other Prisoners Quarantined

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 7: The Senior Superintendent of Agra Central Jail wrote to the Director-General (Prison), informing him that an inmate of the jail has tested positive for COVID19 in RT-PCR test. According to an ANI update, in the letter, it was further mentioned that 14 other inmates who came in contact with the infected have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

The COVID-19 positive inmate, serving a life sentence for murder, was admitted to the SN Medical College for fever. His test report confirmed he was infected with the coronavirus. According to reports, the recovery rate in the tourist hotspot is at 38 per cent, as per health officials. So far 269 people have been cured but the number of active cases continues to remain high at 398, in 42 hot spots. India Reports 3,561 Coronavirus Cases, 89 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 52,952, Death Toll Stands at 1,783.

An inmate of Agra Central Jail Tests Positive For Coronavirus:

The total number of coronavirus cases in India, on the other hand, has crossed the 52,000-mark on Thursday while the death toll inched closer towards 1,800. Of the total cases, 35,902 are active cases while 15,266 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The data by the Health Ministry showed that the death toll has mounted to 1,783 while one person has migrated to another country.