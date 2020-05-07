India Reports 3,561 Coronavirus Cases, 89 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 52,952, Death Toll Stands at 1,783

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 7: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 52,000-mark on Thursday while the death toll inched closer towards 1,800. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stood at 52,952 on May 7 with 3,561 positive cases and 89 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 35,902 are active cases while 15,266 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The data by the Health Ministry showed that the death toll has mounted to 1,783 while one person has migrated to another country. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

Maharashtra, the state which is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded a staggering 1,233 new positive cases and 34 deaths on Wednesday. The total cases in the state mounted to 16,758 while the death toll shot up to 651 with 34 new fatalities. The coronavirus count in Mumbai crossed the 10,000 case. Of the 34 deaths, 25 were recorded in Mumbai alone - taking the city toll to 412 and the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city shot up by 769 to 10,714. Reports inform that Dharavi recorded 68 new cases on May 6, taking the total in Asia's biggest slum to 733 cases and 21 deaths.

Here's the tweet:

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 52,952 including 35,902 active cases, 1783 deaths, 15,266 cured/discharged and 1 migrated: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/VW1C8Ya3oa — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

The COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 5,532 till Wednesday night while the death toll due to the deadly virus mounted to 65, authorities informed. In Gujarat, 380 new coronavirus cases and 28 more deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the state tally 6,625 COVID-19 cases. The death toll rose to 396. Reports inform that over 300 new corona cases were being added daily for the last eight days in Gujarat, with Ahmedabad contributing over 75 per cent of these cases.