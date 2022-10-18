Mumbai, October 18: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly stabbed to death for raising objection to drinking in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. As per reports, the 32-year-old man, a vegetable vendor was stabbed to death after he raised objections to a man who consuming alcohol near his car. The brutal incident took place on Saturday evening at Char Sayeed area under the Itmad-ud-daulah police station limits.

Police officials said that accused Manoj Diwakar (28) along with 4 of his accomplices stabbed the deceased after taking a sharp object from his cart. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar. Cops said that Kumar was stabbed in his chest. Although he was immediately rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead. After the incident, Diwakar was arrested. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

Speaking to the Times of India, Kumar's son said, "Ravi used to sell vegetables on the cart near his house. Manoj, who is a known local goon, used to extort money from roadside vendors. On Monday, he approached Ravi and asked him to provide chewing tobacco. When Ravi informed that he doesn't have tobacco, Manoj threatened him that he would not be able to sell vegetables in the area."

He further added, "Later, Manoj started consuming liquor standing behind the cart. When Ravi objected to him consuming liquor near his cart, they both got into a scuffle. Manoj then went away, came back with a knife and four of his accomplices and stabbed Ravi in the chest." Kumar's kin also said that they rushed him to four hospitals, however, all of them refused treatment. Following this, he was taken to SN Medical College where the doctors declared him dead. Agra Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter on Suspicion of Infidelity, Tells Cops 'Child's Face Didn't Match With His'; Arrested.

During preliminary investigation, cops learned that Kumar was the sole bread winner. He is survived by his wife and five children. Vinod Kumar Yadav, SHO of Itmad-ud-daulah police station said that the accused was arrested the next day. "On the basis of the complaint received from family members of the dead vegetable seller, an FIR has been registered against Manoj Diwakar and four unidentified people."

