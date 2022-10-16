Mumbai, October 16: The Agra police recently arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and daughter. The shocking incident took place in the Khandwali area of Agra. Police officials said that the accused was nabbed when he tried to escape to another district of the state. The accused has been identified as Manmohan Singh.

According to reports, accused Manmohan Singh allegedly killed his wife Mamta (25), and daughter, Soumya (1). The incident took place on October 1. After the incident came to light, a police case was registered with the Khandawali police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Kolkata Shocker: Man Sexually Abuses Minor Daughter in Durgapur, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Speaking to the Times of India, Satyajeet Gupta, Superintendent of police (rural west) said, "During the interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and said he suspected that his daughter did not belong to him as her face didn't match with his. The couple frequently had quarrels."

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband over a petty issue in Ghaziabad's Masuri town. The accused, identified as Shadab asked his five-year-old daughter Saba to bring a bedsheet, which she did not as she was busy playing. Delhi Shocker: Man Hacks Transgender’s Partner to Death, Arrested.

Furious over Saba's disobedience, Shadab thrashed his wife, Shababna stabbed her multiple times with a knife when she resisted. The woman, who was rushed to a nearby hospital succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Later, the accused was arrested. A complaint was filed against him by the deceased woman's father Ali Hasan.

