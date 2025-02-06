Ahmedabad, February 6: In a horrific case of sexual abuse in Gujarat, a 14-year-old girl from Dariyapur, Ahmedabad, gave birth to a baby girl on February 5, 2025, after being repeatedly raped by her father for over a year. The Dariyapur police have arrested the 40-year-old accused, a daily wage labourer, following the victim's medical revelation.

The victim, born on May 21, 2010, was repeatedly raped by her father in their one-room apartment. The crime came to light when the minor was admitted to a civil hospital experiencing severe abdominal pain, ultimately delivering a baby girl. Medical reports conclusively confirmed her pregnancy. Kolkata Shocker: College Student Rapes Classmate After Intoxicating Her in West Bengal, Arrested.

Police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and POCSO Act. The accused, who has six children (three daughters and three sons), used intimidation and threats to force his daughter into sex assault. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Grandfather, Father, Uncle Arrested for Rape After Girl Found 2 Months Pregnant, Accused Arrested.

Inspector V D Vaghela of Dariyapur police station confirmed the arrest, stating that a comprehensive investigation is underway to gather additional evidence and ensure justice for the survivor.

This comes after a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped by her father on multiple occasions. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain, the victim's mother passed away a decade ago, leaving her vulnerable to the alleged abuse.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and the victim was sent for medical examination. The accused father has been arrested, and further investigation is currently underway, as confirmed by Superintendent Jain.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

