Ahmedabad, February 7: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl who had been kidnapped from a wedding in Ahmedabad was found held captive in Madhya Pradesh after nearly a year in captivity. The accused, an HIV-positive man, allegedly kept her in strict confinement, restricting food and movement while moving her across cities. The accused had evaded capture for 10 months, shifting between cities with the help of his family. AHTU officials, acting on intelligence, finally tracked him down and freed the victim.

As per the Republic World report, the victim disappeared on March 22, 2024, while attending a wedding in Ahmedabad’s Shahibaug area. Her father immediately filed a kidnapping complaint under Section 363 of the IPC, but months of investigation yielded no leads. Desperate for answers, he approached the Gujarat High Court with a habeas corpus petition, prompting the transfer of the case to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU). After gathering intelligence, investigators traced the victim to a locked room in Madhya Pradesh’s Bijori town, where she had been held captive for nearly a year. Ahmedabad: Husband Uploads Wife’s Private Photos, Videos on WhatsApp, Instagram After She Seeks Divorce; Case Registered.

The probe revealed that the accused had initially confined the victim in a rented room in Bareja before frequently moving her across multiple states, including Nagpur, Hyderabad, Bilaspur, Beed, Surat, and Aurangabad. His mother and brother actively assisted him in concealing his whereabouts, while a legal advisor allegedly guided him on how to evade arrest. The victim was kept in strict confinement, deprived of food, and subjected to repeated sexual assault. Ahmedabad Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Minor Daughter for Over a Year in Gujarat, Impregnates Her; Arrested.

Authorities have also identified at least six other girls whom the accused had similarly targeted in the past. Following his arrest, the accused was transferred to Shahibaug police custody, where officials are investigating the full extent of his crimes. Medical tests will be conducted on all seven victims to determine whether they have contracted HIV. Police are also probing the role of the accused’s family and legal advisors in aiding his prolonged evasion.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

