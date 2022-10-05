Mumbai, October 5: In a shocking incident that place in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a man was allegedly beaten for honking at cows. The alleged incident took place in Viramgam taluka's Ogan village when the man honked at the cows sitting in the middle of the road. The incident came to light after after the victim identified as Mayursinh Jadhav (20) filed a complaint against Mahendra Bharwad, and seven others for allegedly attacking him.

A complaint in this regards was filed with the Viramgam rural police. In his complaint, the victim said that he and his mother were on their way back home from a temple when they saw a heard of cows sitting on the road. Jadhav further claimed that he started honking at the cows as there was no place to remove the car. Meanwhile, Bharwad, the owner of the cows got offended and raise an objection to Jadhav's honking. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

"I told him to take proper care of his cows and ensure they do not block public roads. Bharwad began abusing me and called other men from his community to back him up. They smashed the car's windows and then hit me with sticks repeatedly," Jadhav stated in his FIR, reports the Times of India. After the incident, Jadhav approached the Viramgam rural police and filed a complaint against Bharwad and the other accused.

Jadhav also told cops that the accused and his men attacked his mother when she tried to save him. He claimed that the accused even threatened to kill him he spoke about the incident or against Bharwad's cows. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. U Jhala, PSI of Viramgam rural police confirmed the incident, however, no arrest have been made do far.

