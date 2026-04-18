A 35-year-old woman was arrested in the city’s Gomtipur area following a violent altercation in which she allegedly bit off a portion of a shopkeeper's ear. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, reportedly began when the store owner refused to provide groceries to the woman on credit. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Gomtipur police station, the victim, 42-year-old local grocery store owner Harish Parmar, was tending to his shop when the suspect, identified as Hansa Solanki, arrived. Solanki reportedly requested a list of grocery items and asked that the total amount be added to her existing credit tab.

Witnesses stated that Parmar declined the request, citing a significant amount of unpaid debt already accumulated by the suspect. The refusal led to a heated verbal exchange, which escalated when Solanki allegedly entered the counter area and physically assaulted the shopkeeper. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Rapes 7-Year-Old Boy on Pretext of Teaching Namaz, Arrested.

Injury and Medical Intervention

During the scuffle, Solanki allegedly bit Parmar’s left ear with such force that a portion of the cartilage was severed. Neighbors and nearby vendors intervened to pull the woman away as Parmar sought medical assistance.

The shopkeeper was rushed to a nearby civic hospital, where he received several stitches. Doctors confirmed that while the injury was severe, Parmar is in stable condition. Police were notified of the incident by the hospital’s medico-legal cell shortly after the victim's arrival. Ahmedabad Shocker: Male Nurse Molests Woman Patient in ICU of Matis Hospital, Arrested.

Police Action and Charges

Gomtipur police have officially booked Hansa Solanki under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

"The accused was apprehended from her residence late Wednesday night," a senior police official stated. "Preliminary investigations confirm that the dispute was entirely over a financial disagreement regarding the purchase of daily essentials."

Local Context

Incidents of violence over small-scale credit disputes have seen a slight uptick in densely populated urban pockets of Ahmedabad. Local traders' associations have expressed concern over the safety of shopkeepers, particularly when dealing with long-standing credit systems common in residential neighborhoods. The suspect is currently in judicial custody as police continue to record statements from eyewitnesses to complete the investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).