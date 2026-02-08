Ahmedabad, February 8: The Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad is in a state of shock following the arrest of a 23-year-old man for the alleged s*xual assault of a seven-year-old boy. The incident, which took place on the rooftop of the Makhdoom Saheb Mosque, has sparked widespread outrage across the community.

According to local police, the accused, identified as Noman Sheikh, reportedly lured the young child to the mosque’s rooftop under the pretext of teaching him namaz. Officials state that Sheikh spent approximately 15 to 20 minutes with the minor, during which he allegedly committed unnatural s*x. The victim was later found in a distressed state and is currently in critical condition at a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing intensive medical treatment. Kerala Spa Rape Case: Investigation in Spa Employee Se*ual Assault Case Expands to Police Over Nexus Allegations.

The Ahmedabad police acted swiftly, taking Sheikh into custody shortly after the crime was reported. Preliminary investigations have revealed a troubling history, as the accused is not a first-time offender and has prior cases of assault registered against him. During the investigation, authorities returned to the scene with the accused to reconstruct the timeline of the s*xual assault, supported by local residents who expressed deep anger over the exploitation of a religious space for such a heinous act. Spa Employee Gang-Raped by 6 Men in Kerala's Thiruvalla After Extortion Money Refusal; Attackers Filmed Assault, Took Selfies, 2 Arrested.

A formal case has been registered, and a panchnama is currently being finalized to ensure a strong legal case. Authorities have assured the public that the survivor will receive comprehensive support, including both immediate medical intervention and long-term psychological care. Police are continuing to investigate Sheikh’s background to determine the full extent of his criminal history and ensure justice is served.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

