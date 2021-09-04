Ahmedabad, September 4: A woman was raped repeatedly in a hotel allegedly by her ex-boyfriend in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat. The incident came to light recently after which the police arrested the accused, identified as 23-year-old Akshay Bharwad. The woman had been in relationship with Bharwad about four years ago. The affair did not last and the woman married to another man nearly three years ago. Ahmedabad Woman Brutally Thrashed, Abused for Opposing Gossip About Husband’s First Wife.

The woman lodged a formal complaint against Bharwad with the Sola police on Thursday. According to a report by Times of India, she said that despite she getting married to another man, her ex-boyfriend had kept pursuing her. Since he was threatening her, she decided to meet him a month ago. She further said that the accused had taken her to several pilgrimage places and raped her during the period. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman's Body With Burn Marks on Private Parts Found, Case Registered.

Bharwad, the woman said, kept forcing her to leave her husband and start living with him. Once he took her to a hotel in Gota where he again tried to rape her. When she resisted, the accused consumed poison and forced her to consume it as well, she alleged. Consequently, both of them fell very sick. Bharwad then called some of his friends who took them to a private hospital in Gota. A medico-legal case was then filed.

After her discharge, the woman filed a complaint of rape and attempt to murder against Bharwad. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested him and sent him in jail. Further investigation in the case was underway.

