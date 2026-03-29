Mumbai, March 29: Surgeons at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (Dr. BRA-IRCH) at AIIMS Delhi have successfully performed a high-risk operation to remove a massive 21.8-kg tumour from a 46-year-old woman. The patient, a resident of Delhi diagnosed with advanced uterine sarcoma, had been suffering from extreme abdominal distension and pain for several months.

Following a grueling five-hour procedure conducted earlier this week, officials confirmed that the patient has made a remarkable recovery and is scheduled for discharge today. Harish Rana Dies: Ghaziabad Man Passes Away at AIIMS, India’s First Patient Granted Passive Euthanasia.

Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis

The patient first reported progressive abdominal fullness four months ago, which escalated into severe swelling, localized pain, and functional limitations over the last quarter. Despite the size of the growth, she notably reported no bowel or bladder complications. Upon evaluation at AIIMS, clinical examinations revealed a "gigantic mass" measuring approximately 45 cm that occupied her entire abdominal and pelvic cavities. Dr. M.D. Ray, Professor in the Department of Surgical Oncology, noted that the rapidly growing tumour was beginning to compress vital organs, including the kidneys and ureters. Without surgical intervention, the patient faced a high risk of total renal failure within one to two months.

The Surgical Procedure

On March 23, a specialized surgical team led by Dr Ray performed an exploratory laparotomy. The procedure confirmed that the tumour originated in the uterus. Surgeons successfully excised the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the 21.8-kg mass. The five-hour operation was classified as high-risk due to the potential for major vessel rupture and massive hemorrhaging, which could lead to lethal shock. However, surgical precision kept blood loss to a minimal 500 ml, requiring only one unit of packed red blood cells during the operation. Dr. Rakesh Garg, the anaesthetist in charge, managed the intraoperative and subsequent ICU care.

Recovery and Medical Outlook

The patient’s post-operative recovery has been described by hospital staff as "swift and remarkable". She was able to begin walking the day after the surgery and has shown no significant complications from her underlying conditions of diabetes and hypertension. "The takeaway is that a massive tumour does not necessarily mean it is inoperable or considered terminal," Dr. Ray told PTI. He emphasized that with expert care at specialized centers, even advanced cases of uterine sarcoma can be managed effectively. AIIMS Delhi Sets New Medical Milestone With Launch Of India’s First Face Transplant Programme.

All About Uterine Sarcoma

Uterine sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that forms in the muscles or supporting tissues of the uterus. Unlike more common endometrial cancers, sarcomas are often more aggressive. Medical experts stress that early symptoms - such as unusual bleeding or abdominal pressure - should be evaluated promptly to prevent tumours from reaching the life-threatening proportions seen in this case.

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