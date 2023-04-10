Mumbai, April 10: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, has become the first institute in central India to successfully conduct brain pacemaker surgery to reduce symptoms of Parkinson's disease in a patient. The Brain pacemaker surgery is formally known as Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery, a minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure that involves implanting a brain pacemaker to provide comfort to Parkinson's disease sufferers. Thyroid Cancer Removed by Robotic Surgery for First Time at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute in Uttar Pradesh.

A 42-year-old woman from Baloda Bazaar in Chhattisgarh got the DBS procedure after suffering from advanced Parkinson's disease and extremely aberrant physical movements for the previous seven years in the government institute. DBS surgery is performed only in a few government hospitals in India, such as AIIMS New Delhi, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST among others. The only facility in central India where DBS surgery has been performed in the department of neurosurgery in conjunction with the state-run DKS PGI is AIIMS Raipur.

AIIMS Raipur Successfully Conducts Brain Pacemaker Surgery

A 42-year-old female from Baloda Bazaar, #Chhattisgarh came with advanced Parkinson’s disease, and highly abnormal bodily movements. She had the disease for 7 years and was under medication. — AIIMS, Raipur, CG😷 (@aiims_rpr) April 10, 2023

What Is a Brain Pacemaker?

A brain pacemaker entails surgery during which electrodes are fastened beneath the scalp and introduced deep within the brain via the skull as part of the deep brain stimulation process. According to doctors, it functions much like a pacemaker for the heart but is utilised for the brain.

The pacemaker, often referred to as the responsive neurostimulator (RNS) therapy, is used to prevent seizures and lessen their intensity in addition to monitoring and recording a patient's brain waves. PM Narendra Modi Compliments Doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar For Conducting First of Its Kind Quadruple Joint Replacement Surgery in Crippled Patient.

About Parkinson’s Disease:

Parkinson's is a progressive condition that affects the nervous system severely, though the symptoms appear gradually. The first sign could be a slight tremor in only one hand, which over time leads to stiffness or sluggishness in movement. While there is no known cure for Parkinson's, drugs can help with symptoms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2023 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).