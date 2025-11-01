Delhi, November 1: In a groundbreaking medical achievement, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi successfully restored the hand function of a 20-year-old man who suffered multiple amputations in a horrific road accident. The young man, injured in a collision between a bike and a tractor. The young man had lost both his left leg below the knee and his left thumb in the accident, leaving doctors with the daunting task of salvaging what they could.

Upon his arrival, the trauma and microsurgery teams at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital immediately examined the amputated parts to assess possibilities for reimplantation. After a complex and carefully planned surgery, the team managed to restore functionality to the patient’s injured hand, marking another milestone for the hospital’s acclaimed reconstructive surgery department. Delhi Medical Marvel: Doctors at AIIMS Perform Groundbreaking Surgery on Boy Born 2 Extra Legs on Stomach (Watch Video).

How Doctors Reconstructed the Thumb

After examining the amputated parts, doctors found the patient’s left leg severely crushed below the knee, making it impossible to reattach. However, during evaluation, they discovered that the second toe from the amputated leg remained viable and could be used for reconstructive surgery. The surgical team, led by Dr Mahesh Mangal, decided to use this toe to rebuild the missing thumb, a procedure that demanded high-precision microsurgical expertise, reported The Times of India. The team meticulously connected blood vessels, nerves, and tissues under a microscope to ensure the transplanted toe functioned like a natural thumb, successfully restoring movement and grip. AIIMS Delhi Investing Over INR 300 Crore in Developing Digital Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence: Director Dr M Srinivas.

The patient’s left leg had suffered total amputation below the knee due to the severe impact of the crash, leaving it beyond recovery. The limb had multiple crush injuries, extensive tissue damage, and non-viable muscle, ruling out any chance of reimplantation. Since the leg could not be saved, doctors utilised its healthy tissue to aid in reconstructing the thumb. Following the complex reconstruction, the patient’s recovery has been progressing well, with doctors confirming that he has regained functional movement in his new thumb.

Dr Mahesh Mangal highlighted the importance of swift response in trauma cases, advising that amputated parts be preserved and transported quickly to specialised centres for possible reimplantation. Since its establishment in 1981, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s microsurgery department has evolved into one of India’s leading centres for reconstructive procedures, having successfully performed over 700 reimplantations of various body parts, including fingers, toes, scalp, ears, and limbs.

