PM Narendra Modi on Monday complimented the doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for conducting successful Quadruple Joint Replacement Surgery in a crippled patient. This is a first of its kind in Odisha and second such case reported globally. PM Narendra Modi to Address Conference of Indian Association of Physiotherapists in Ahmedabad Today.

PM Compliments Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar:

Compliments to our doctors for always being at the forefront of innovation and embracing new changes in the medical world. Their dexterity makes us proud! https://t.co/TsCaHhAxJP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2023

