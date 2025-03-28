Patna, March 28: A large number of Muslims here wore black armbands during Jummah prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan in protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Black armbands were distributed outside Jama Masjid (near Patna railway station) and Dariyapur mosque before the prayers, following an appeal by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

In a post on X, the AIMPLB stated, "The AIMPLB appeals to all Muslims to wear a black armband while coming to the mosque on Jumu'atul Wida as a silent and peaceful expression of grief and protest. It is the responsibility of every Muslim in the country to strongly oppose this Waqf Amendment Bill". Talking to PTI, the Imam of Dariyapur mosque, Muhammad Alam Quasmi, confirmed that the protest was in response to AIMPLB's appeal. Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: AIMPLB Urges Muslims To Wear Black Armbands on Alvida Juma To Protest Against Contentious Bill.

"Yes, following an appeal by the AIMPLB, people wore black armbands during the last Friday of Ramzan," he said. Quasmi also urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to oppose the Bill, saying, "We appeal to the CM to oppose this Waqf (Amendment) Bill. His party, JD(U), should not support this Bill in Parliament." The AIMPLB had recently organised a ‘maha dharna' in Patna against the Bill, urging Nitish Kumar to reconsider his party's stance on the legislation.

The protest was attended by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who was accompanied by his father, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, though the latter did not speak due to health issues. Commenting on the protests, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told reporters in Patna, "Muslims should not wear black armbands today at all. The Congress, which is anti-Dalit and anti-minorities, is misleading Muslims. The NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to the betterment of all sections of society." Lok Sabha MP Assadudin Owaisi Joins Black Arm-band Protests Against Waqf Bill on Alvida Jumma.

In a related development, posters were put up outside the official residence of RJD leader and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, criticising the BJP's distribution of ‘Saugat-e-Modi' kits to Muslims on Eid. As part of its nationwide outreach drive, the BJP has been distributing the ‘Saugat-e-Modi' kits to the Muslim community.