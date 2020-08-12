Kochi, August 12: A total of 85 injured passengers of the ill-fated Air India Express that crashed in Kerala last week, have been discharged from various hospitals across the state. The Air India Express in its statement said that the passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining complete fitness. The Air India Express flight crash-landed at the Kozhikode Airport in Kerala on August 7, claiming 18 lives. The major pilot associations have sought an immediate replacement of incumbent Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar in the interest of flight safety following the Kozhikode air mishap. Kozhikode International Airport Has a Tabletop Runway Which Makes It Vulnerable; Here Are Other Dangerous Airports in the World to Land at.

Kerala witnessed one of the worst air disasters last week when an Air India Express flight, returning from Dubai under the Vande Bharat mission, skidded off the runaway at the table top Kozhikode airport. There were a total of 190 people on board. The 18 people who lost their lives include two pilots-Capt D.V. Sathe. After it skid off the runway while landing, it fell 35 feet into the valley below and broke into two, leaving 18 board dead and several injured.

Here's the tweet:

85 injured passengers discharged from various hospitals after obtaining complete fitness: Air India Express on #KozhikodePlaneCrash The Air India Express flight crash-landed at Kozhikode Airport on August 7, claiming 18 lives. pic.twitter.com/IX1lRfgUwS — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

The air crash tragedy occurred at 7.41 pm on Friday, August 7. According to aviation industry experts, heavy rains, along with low visibility, are being cited as the key reasons that caused the horrific plane tragedy. In the aftermath of the plane crash, Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) for evacuating stranded Indians across the globe amid the pandemic will continue with the "same undaunted spirit".

The Air India Express had said that it will pay an interim compensation to victims of the plane crash accident and provide them immediate relief. "To provide immediate relief, as an interim compensation AI Express will give Rs 10,00,000 to the next kin of the deceased passenger 12 years and above, Rs 5,00,000 to the passengers below the age of 12 years, Rs 200,000 to critically injured passenger and Rs 50,000 to the passenger who are injured in the incident," the statement said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).