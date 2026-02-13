Mumbai, February 13: An elderly woman in Kerala has become a national symbol of civic courage after a video of her firmly blocking a scooter rider on a pedestrian footpath went viral on social media. It is reported that the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officially felicitated the elderly woman identified as Prabhavathi Amma for her fearless intervention near the Eranhipalam traffic signal in Kozhikode. The incident, captured by a local vlogger, has amassed millions of views, sparking a widespread conversation about pedestrian rights and road discipline in India.

A Standoff at Eranhipalam Signal in Kozhikode

The incident occurred earlier this week when heavy traffic at the Eranhipalam junction prompted several two-wheelers to illegally mount the footpath to bypass the queue. While other pedestrians moved aside, Prabhavathi Amma stood her ground. Accident Caught on Camera in Kozhikode: Student Killed After Scooter Slips in Front of Car in Kerala, Video Surfaces.

Elderly Woman Blocks Scooter on Footpath in Kozhikode

Clad in a white saree and carrying a shoulder bag, she used her physical presence to block a middle-aged scooter rider. When the rider attempted to manoeuvre through a narrow gap, she reacted swiftly, stretching her legs to bar his path. The standoff concluded only after she pulled out her smartphone to photograph his registration plate, prompting the rider to retreat and rejoin the main road. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a user called Aflah E who goes by the user name "aflu__stories_". Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 31 million views so far. Kerala Viral Video: Clip Shows Girl Narrowly Escape From Getting Run Over by Speeding Bus in Kozhikode.

State Recognition and Public Reaction

The Kerala government was quick to acknowledge the act. Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar praised her, stating that "such reactions from citizens are important to rebuild society." The MVD's felicitation ceremony on Friday served as a formal "salute" to her civic sense. Social media users have dubbed her the "Superwoman of Kozhikode". Comments across platforms highlighted the irony that an elderly woman had to fight for a basic right like walking space, while others praised her "victory smile" at the end of the video as a win for pedestrians everywhere.

