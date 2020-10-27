Mumbai, October 27: Subscribers of Bharti Airtel mobile network in Kalyan-Dombivali area of city reported outage of services on Tuesday. After around 3:15 pm, a number of complaints were registered with the social media handle of Airtel. The company responded to a number of complainants and assured them their issues would addressed effectively. Airtel Rolls Out Cloud-Based Communications Platform ‘Airtel IQ’ for Businesses; Tunes Into USD 1 Billion Market.

According to a number of social media users, the Airtel network was down in both east and west Dombivali. Network outage was also confirmed in Kalyan, another suburban region of Mumbai city which lies next to Dombivali.

Social media users took to Twitter to report the network outage. They appealed the service provider to fix the issue at the earliest. Check the tweets below:

'Completely Down in Dombivali'

'Network Down, Please Help'

Airtel Down in Entire Kalyan-Dombivali?

'Seems Down in Kalyan-Dombivali'

Yes, it seems down in Kalyan-Dombivali — Vishal Khedkar (@WittyVishal) October 27, 2020

Notably, Airtel is among the three major private telecom services operator in India. The other two being - Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio. The three entities are competing for expanding their market share among prepaid and postpaid mobile phone users.

