Lucknow, February 15: Girdhari, the main shooter involved in the murder case of history-sheeter Ajit Singh, was shot dead by Police in an encounter earlier on Monday morning. According to an ANI update, he was trying to escape from Police custody in Vibhuti Khand following which the encounter took place.

The shooters were planning to kill Ajit for a year due to his meteoric rise. According to a Times of India report, all the accused Girdhari and Ravi, Sandeep and Shivendra, and Rajesh Tomar and Bunty were on two-wheelers in pairs while Bandhan was waiting in a car parked close to the crime scene for backup. The shooters chased Ajit’s bulletproof SUV. BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Wife, Kin Booked Under Gangster Act.

Ajit Singh, the henchman of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead near Kathauta crossing in Lucknow on the evening of January 6, 2021.

