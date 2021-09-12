Chandigarh, Sep 12: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will observe September 17 as the 'black day' on completion of one year of enactment of three Central farm laws, a party leader said on Sunday.

Party activists along with farmers will hold a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to Parliament in New Delhi on that day, demanding repeal of the agricultural laws.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting here on Saturday presided over by party President Sukhbir Badal. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Sitaram Yechury Says 'Left Parties Support Farmers' Agitation Against Farm Laws', Asks Centre to Listen to Farmers' Demands.

Party Senior Vice President Daljit Cheema told the media that party leaders and workers along with farmers of Punjab will participate in the protest march.

It was on this day last year that party leaders, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Badal, had opposed the passage of three farm laws in Parliament and they were only the two MPs who voted against the Bills.

After that Akali Dal representative Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Union ministry and the party quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and broke away its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2021 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).