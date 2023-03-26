Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey committed suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film. The police have informed her family of the incident. Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos. Akanksha Dubey Dies by Suicide; Bhojpuri Actress’ Body Found in Hotel in Banaras.

Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram account. Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she had taken to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, 'Happy Valentine's Day.' Further details are awaited and police officials refused to comment on the incident.

