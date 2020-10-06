An Alwar court on Tuesday convicted five accused in 2019 for raping a 19-year-old Dalit girl in the district. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced later in the day. The verdict was pronounced by a special court for hearing cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The 19-year-old woman was gangraped on April 26, 2019, in Alwar district of Rajasthan under the jurisdiction of the Thanagazi Police station. However, an FIR in the case was lodged on May 2. Four men and a juvenile raped the woman in front of her husband near Duhar Chaugan between Thanagazi and Talvrikash. They filmed the assault. Soon the video went viral on social media. Alwar Gang Rape Case: 4 Arrested for Raping and Circulating Video; Action Taken Against SP and SHO of Thanagazi Police Station.

The four men arrested in the case were - Indraraj Gurjar, Ashok and Mukesh and Mahesh Gurjar. They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 147 (rioting), 14 9 (unlawful assembly) and 354B (outraging the modesty of a woman). After the incident, the Rajasthan government has removed the Alwar Superintendent of Police. SHO of the Thanagazi police station Sardar Singh was also suspended.