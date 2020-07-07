Srinagar, July 7: Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the aarti at Amarnath cave in the Himalayas will get live-streamed to pilgrims for the first time in the history because of the pandemic. The Amarnath Shrine Board has made special arrangements to live broadcast Lord Amarnath aarti on Doordarshan channel. Amarnath Aarti to Be Telecast Live on Doordarshan From Jammu; 500 Yatris Allowed Daily Darshan.

Later this month, the pilgrimage is likely to start from the Baltal track for two weeks. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow only 500 pilgrims per day by road to perform darshan. Amarnath Yatra: Dedicated Counters for COVID Sampling Being Set Up in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

When and Where to Watch Amarnath Aarti Live:

The aarti will be live-streamed at Doordarshan National everyday morning at 6 am and evening at 5 am. Devotees can also watch it live on offical Youtube channel of DD National.

DD National Tweet:

Watch Evening Aarti of Amarnath Live Streaming on DD National:

The pilgrimage to 3,880 metre-high Lord Shiva shrine was scheduled to being from June 23, 2020, from Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag. However, it was changed due to COVID-19 situation.

Amarnath cave is a Hindu holy shrine at an altitude of 12,756 ft, about 141 km from Srinagar. It is considered one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism. The Amarnath temple is one of the 51 shakti peethas that commemorate the location of fallen body parts of Hindu deity Sati.

