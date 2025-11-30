India national cricket team is looking to bounce back from their 2-0 Test series defeat against South Africa national cricket team as they gear up for the upcoming three-ODI series. India will clash with South Africa in the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. The ODI series follows India's humiliating 2-0 defeat by the Proteas, during which Team India struggled in both batting and bowling. KL Rahul Says India Will Be ‘More Excited’ if MS Dhoni Turns Up To Watch Opening ODI Against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium.

KL Rahul will lead Team India in the ODIs in Shubman Gill's absence. Team India stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to action. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, but will the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports?

Is India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 series and viewers in India will be able to watch the IND vs SA live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide the IND vs SA live telecast, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 live telecast, however, will not be available on DD National.

