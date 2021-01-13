New Delhi, Jan 13: Amazon India on Wednesday announced launch of 'Amazon Academy' to help students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for entrance to engineering colleges.

In a statement, Amazon India said that the online preparation offering will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the JEE, through curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physics and Chemistry.

The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the web and the Google Play Store.

"Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEE preparatory resources at launch, including specially crafted mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice," it said.

Amazon Academy will also hold live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. These tests are designed to mirror the JEE experience helping students understand the nuances of the examination.

The service enables active learning through live lessons, helping students to strengthen their JEE preparation efforts as they can engage with expert faculty, learn concepts, and clarify doubts in real-time. Bringing further discipline and rigour to their study methodology, it will offer scheduled lessons, daily practice problems and regular tests, starting with a crash course for the upcoming JEE Main.

Amazon Academy will help aspirants know where they stand with an All-India Rank for the respective mock test and assess their test performance through personalised reports highlighting chapter-wise time and strength analysis.

Amol Gurwara, Director, Education at Amazon India, said: "Amazon Academy aims to bring high quality, affordable education to all, starting with those preparing for engineering entrance examinations. Our mission is to help students achieve their outcomes while also empowering educators and content partners reach millions of students."

"Our primary focus has been on content quality, deep learning analytics and student experience. This launch will help engineering aspirants prepare better and achieve the winning edge in JEE," he said.

All learning material and exam content has been developed by expert faculty from across the country. In addition to the JEE, those preparing for BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, and MET exams will also benefit from the quality content resources available, said the statement. The content is currently available for free and will continue to be for the next few months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).