New Delhi, January 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called up Dona Ganguly to know about the well-being of her husband former Indian skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly who is admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

Shah wished him speedy recovery and assured Dona Ganguly of all possible help in the treatment of former Indian cricket team captain. Sourav Ganguly Health Update: BCCI President Risk-Free and Talking, to Be Monitored for Next 24 Hours, Confirms Dr Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital.

Ganguly suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence this morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital immediately. He was moved to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital at around 1 p.m.

The medical team had said earlier in the evening that Ganguly has undergone angioplasty and is stable now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2021 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).