Amul has announced a INR 1 per liter reduction in milk prices nationwide, providing relief to consumers after a long period of price hikes. The new rates apply to Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, and Amul Tea Special milk. With this change, the price of Amul Gold will drop from INR 66 to INR 65 per liter, Amul Tea Special from INR 62 to INR 61, and Amul Taaza from INR 54 to INR 53 per liter. This price cut by Amul is expected to put pressure on other dairy companies to lower their milk prices, benefiting consumers across the country. Amul Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Amul Pouch Milk Increased by Rs 2 per Litre, Say Reports.

Amul Milk Price Cut

Amul has reduced the price of milk by Re 1 in Amul Gold, Amul Taza and Amul Tea Special 1 kg pack: Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation's Managing Director Jayen Mehta (File photo) pic.twitter.com/MoxCCB4ljS — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

