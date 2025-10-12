Kyiv, 12 October: Konstantin Galich, a 32-year-old crypto trader, was found dead in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the market crash. On 11 October, he was discovered in his Lamborghini, and local police are treating the incident as a suicide. He was found in his luxury car with a gunshot wound to the head and a firearm at the scene. The police confirmed that the gun was registered to him, ruling out suspicion of any other person.

Ukrainian crypto trader Konstantin Galich, also known as Kostya Kudo, was found dead in his Lamborghini Urus in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv. Police discovered Galich in the cabin of the car on the morning of 11 October 2025, with a firearm nearby.. The Kyiv Police Department gave information via its Telegram channel that that investigative and operational teams from the district and main police departments, forensic experts, and a medical examiner were present at the scene.

Kyiv Police Department's Official Post on Konstantin Galich's Death

Who was Konstantin Galich aka Kostya Kudo?

Konstantin Galich (Kostya Kudo) was a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency community in Ukraine and internationally. He was the co-founder of the Cryptology Key trading academy and served as an active influencer and strategist in digital asset markets, according to a report by the New York Post. Galich began feeling depressed as the crypto market became highly volatile.

The crypto market crash was triggered after US President Donald Trump imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, including export controls on critical software. This was in response to China limiting the export of rare earth minerals, which affected the United States’ industrial and defence sectors.

Kyiv Police Department Findings on Konstantin Galich's Death

According to preliminary findings, the Kyiv Police Department concluded that Konstantin Galich was an entrepreneur and blogger working in the cryptocurrency sector. Due to financial difficulties, Galich had been feeling depressed and informed his close ones by sending them a farewell message.

The Kyiv Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine as a case of intentional murder, with an additional note of "suicide." The police confirmed that a pre-trial investigation is ongoing and that all circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

