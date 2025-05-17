Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): One person was killed and eight others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Singupuram highway in Srikakulam district early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred when a private bus operated by Kambheswari Travels, travelling from Koraput in Odisha to Berhampur, collided with a lorry moving ahead of it.

According to Srikakulam Rural Station Inspector Jayaram, "The bus collided with a lorry moving ahead of it. Due to the impact, eight people, including the bus driver, sustained injuries. Fortunately, all injuries were minor. Three of the eight injured passengers are currently receiving treatment in Srikakulam."

Following the initial crash, a granite-laden lorry approaching from behind applied sudden brakes upon witnessing the accident. This caused the granite stones to shift forward, severely damaging the lorry. Tragically, the lorry driver lost his life in the crash, officials said in a statement.

Inspector Jayaram further added, "The bus driver is believed to have fallen asleep during the early morning hours, causing the accident. Highway staff responded quickly and transported the injured to the hospital for treatment."

Meanwhile, in a separate road accident on May 13, four people, including three women labourers and a driver, were killed in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

The incident occurred on the Guntur-Kurnool National Highway, near Shivapuram village in Vinukonda Mandal in Palnadu. A vehicle carrying four women labourers from Erragondapalem Mandal in Prakasam district collided with a lorry loaded with coconuts.

The deceased women labourers were identified as residents of Gaddamadiplli village in Erragondapalem mandal.

The state's Transport Minister, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic accident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

The minister directed that the best possible medical treatment be provided to the injured and instructed officials to ensure that the treatment is given completely free of cost. He further emphasised that hospital staff must deliver efficient and timely medical services.

The minister also assured that the government would provide full support and necessary assistance to the affected families (ANI)

