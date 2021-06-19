Kadapa, June 19: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was hacked to death by a stalker in Kadapa district. The incident took place on Friday evening at Chintalacheruvu village in Badvel Mandal of the district. The victim has been identified as Sirisha. She was a second-year Intermediate student. The victim’s father G Subbaiah, is a farmer. The victim was the eldest daughter of Subbaiah.

As per the family members of the victim, the accused, named Charan was harassing Sirisha for the last one month. Charan is a resident of Rajupalem village in Atlur mandal. Recently, Charan got the news that Subbaiah was planning to get her daughter married. It angered Charan. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Unable To Bear Harassment, Woman Hacks Husband to Death Over Drinking Issues.

According to a report published in The News Minute, the accused befriended Sirisha’s cousin and kept stalking her. The accused reportedly proposed Sirisha for mariage on Friday when she was alone at home. However, she rejected his proposal. Charan then attacked Sirisha with a sickle. At the time of the incident, the victim’s parents were at their fields. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 'Superstitious' College Vice-Principal, His Post Graduate And Gold Medallist Wife Kill Daughters Believing in Rebirth Theory in Madanapalle.

After hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the spot. They found Sirisha dead. The villagers caught Charan and thrashed him. Later, he was handed over to the police. A case has been registered against the accused. Two other men were also arrested by the police. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

