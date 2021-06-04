Hyderabad, June 4: In a horrific incident, a 40-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his wife after she was tired of him harassing and assaulting her after consuming alcohol. Reports inform that the 40-year-old farmer was killed by his wife at Korlakunta village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The incident took place on Wednesday night. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Estranged Lover Burns Woman Alive in Vijayawada, Both Die as She Holds Him While Burning.

According to a report by TOI, the victim was identified as N Kistaiah who was a 40-year-old farmer. As per details by the Police, the man was addicted to liquor and used to often torture his wife, Chandrakala under the influence of alcohol. Soon after the murder came to light, Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 'Superstitious' College Vice-Principal, His Post Graduate And Gold Medallist Wife Kill Daughters Believing in Rebirth Theory in Madanapalle.

Kataram circle inspector B Harthiram was quoted in the TOI report saying that the man usually tortured his wife after consuming alcohol. His wife silently used to tolerate his behavior for a long but lost her mind on Wednesday night when he had an argument with her after being drunk.

Harthiram informed that unable to put up with his harassment, Chandrakala assaulted her husband with an axe when he was fast asleep. The report informs that based on a complaint by the victim’s kin, police registered a murder case against Chandrakala following which she was taken into custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).