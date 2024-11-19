Ram Charan, a prominent figure in the Tollywood film industry, visited Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on November 18, 2024. The actor's arrival sparked a frenzy among his fans, leading to a chaotic situation where the crowd surged forward, overwhelming security measures. Amid this chaos, local police were compelled to intervene, employing force to disperse the unruly mob. Videos capturing the incident have been widely circulating on social media platforms. ‘Game Changer’: Ram Charan Walks Barefoot As He Heads to Lucknow for the Teaser Launch of S Shankar’s Upcoming Telugu Film; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Cops Lathi Charge Ram Charan Fans

Actor Ram Charan visited Kadapa accompanied by director Buchi Babu Sana. On Monday (November 18) evening, the duo sought blessings at the Sri Vijaya Durga Devi Temple and Ameen Peer Dargah as part of the annual Ayyappa Deeksha journey. Despite the large crowd, Charan managed to visit both places. Fans in Kadapa greeted Ram Charan with garlands and flower petals upon his arrival, but the crowd quickly became overwhelming, leading the police to resort to lathi charge to control the situation. ‘Game Changer’ Teaser: Ram Charan Dons Different Avatars in S Shankar’s Political Action Drama Co-Starring Kiara Advani (Watch Video).

Police Resort to Baton Charge to Control Ram Charan's Fans

Actor Ram Charan's visit to Kadapa for a spiritual journey was met with overwhelming fan enthusiasm, resulting in a chaotic scene. Police had to intervene with a lath charge to manage the crowd. #ramcharan #kadapa #gamechanger pic.twitter.com/HX9avPhfG9 — Voice of Andhra (@VoiceofAndhra3) November 19, 2024

Dressed in black, barefoot, and following Ayyappa mala customs, Ram Charan fulfilled a long-standing request from AR Rahman to visit the dargah. Reportedly, at the temple, he offered a puja and also presented a floral chaddar at the dargah.

Ram Charan Visits Kadapa

Mata isthey adhi entha kastamaina 💥 A position lo unna 🔥 Aa maata kosam entha dhuraimana vellatam ma charan babu lakshanam ♥️💥 Globalstar @AlwaysRamCharan 🦁kept his promise to AR Rahman by visiting the Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa today. #RamCharanStormInKadapa #RamCharan… pic.twitter.com/MJK08gh2r7 — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) November 18, 2024

What's Next for Ram Charan?

Ram Charan is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film, Game Changer. The film's teaser was unveiled at a grand event in Lucknow on November 9, offering a sneak peek into the actor's diverse roles. Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer features a talented ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2025, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

