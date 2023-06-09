Mumbai, June 9: In the wee hours on Wednesday, a 34-year-old woman reportedly set her husband on fire, resulting in his death while he was sleeping. The incident took place in Poojarivandlapalli village in Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district.

The deceased was identified as Sridhar, a 36-year-old ex-army jawan. Andhra Pradesh Schocker: Man Sets Fiancee on Fire After Pouring Petrol While She Was Sleeping in Vizianagaram.

Sridhar and his wife Mamatha, according to Madanapalle DSP K Kesappa, had been living a troubled marriage since Sridhar returned to live in his hometown around a year ago after serving for a significant period in the Indian army.

Since Sridhar returned, Mamatha has been reportedly putting pressure on her husband to live separately from his parents, an idea to which Sridhar has always rejected.

On Tuesday night, Sridhar drove home in a drunken state, and went to bed following a furious argument with his wife.

According to reports, Mamatha poured petrol on her sleeping husband and set him on fire. The victim’s cries were heard by neighbours, who came to his aid.

Despite being sent right away to a hospital in Bengaluru, Sridhar passed away on Thursday. Police in Mudivedu have opened an investigation and sent the deceased's remains for a postmortem.

Mamatha fled the scene following the incident, and police are searching for her.

In a separate incident in Telangana a week ago, a woman had alleged doused diesel on her sleeping husband and set him on fire. The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Yadamma. Kerala: Man Sets Woman on Fire in Moving Train in Kozhikode, Eight Injured.

The victim, 35-year-old Sunku Narasimhulu, was sent to the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for medical care after suffering 90% burns. Family conflicts were allegedly the cause of the murder attempt.

